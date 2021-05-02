Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 43.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 268,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $16,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $45.21 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

