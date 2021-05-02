Masari Trading Down 41.8% This Week (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, Masari has traded 41.8% lower against the US dollar. Masari has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $2,148.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,711.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.71 or 0.05167785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $981.28 or 0.01730311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00475629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.69 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.31 or 0.00589488 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00080295 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00432502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004312 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,231,956 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

