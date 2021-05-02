Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,915.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,299.00 and a 52 week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

