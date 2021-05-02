Masimo’s (MASI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MASI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $232.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.07. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

