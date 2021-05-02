Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148.55 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $148.55 million and approximately $25.92 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.03 or 0.00026168 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00071435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.17 or 0.00867271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00065689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00095998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

