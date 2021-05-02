Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 176.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $420,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total transaction of $19,478,778.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.85.

Mastercard stock opened at $382.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.66. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.01 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

