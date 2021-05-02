MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.85

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as high as C$17.93. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$17.70, with a volume of 10,198 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The firm has a market cap of C$439.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.85.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Sutherland acquired 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.51 per share, with a total value of C$136,504.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$30,447,098.11.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

