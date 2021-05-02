McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.33. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.03.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

