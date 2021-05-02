MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 1,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

MDH Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:MDH)

MDH Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

