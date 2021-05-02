MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis started coverage on MediWound in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.60.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of MediWound by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 249,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 82,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

