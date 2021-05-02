Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $67,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,387,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

MDT stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market cap of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

