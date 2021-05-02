Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 26.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 44.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

