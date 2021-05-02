Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.69 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $1,524.49 or 0.02678718 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $42.69 million and $8.27 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.27 or 0.00552205 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005926 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021002 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

