Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 650 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 650 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.05. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

