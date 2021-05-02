Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $209,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 125,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,844 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 37,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

