Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $93.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

