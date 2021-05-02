Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 815 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 0.8% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.33. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stephens raised their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

