Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.