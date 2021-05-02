Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.480-6.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.80 billion-$53.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.51 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,225,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

