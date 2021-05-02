Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post $254.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.37 million and the highest is $256.74 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $208.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $939.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRCY. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $59.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Mercury Systems by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 77,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

