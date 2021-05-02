Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

