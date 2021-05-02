Meritage Portfolio Management Has $12.90 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

SPGI stock opened at $390.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

