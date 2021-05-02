Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $6.35 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $36.79.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.