Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $97.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.61.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.26.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

