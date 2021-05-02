Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,340,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of YETI by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in YETI by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $85.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.47 million. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

