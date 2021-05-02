Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 239,039 BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 239,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 484.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 490,789 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 359,843 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,316,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BP by 187,204.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 280,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 280,807 shares during the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.24.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

