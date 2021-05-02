Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases Shares of 70,628 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $67,572,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,147,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 278,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after buying an additional 209,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Truist lifted their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

