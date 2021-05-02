Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,308 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.11% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. TCF National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.95.

