Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Short Interest Update

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,900 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLAB opened at $248.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 14.34 and a quick ratio of 13.74. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $207.54 and a 1-year high of $307.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.78, for a total transaction of $60,606.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377 shares in the company, valued at $102,461.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

