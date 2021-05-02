Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $49.26 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

