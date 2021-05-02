Metal Price Tops $3.93 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for about $3.93 or 0.00006867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $257.64 million and $41.59 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metal has traded 20% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00084007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.