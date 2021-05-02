MetaMorph Trading Down 21.3% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $945,987.22 and approximately $10.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

