Method Finance Price Reaches $0.30 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a total market cap of $7.47 million and $959,684.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.00856599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00096758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,046.65 or 0.08911937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

