Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $233,289.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.