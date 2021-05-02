Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $758.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will report $758.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.52 million and the highest is $762.50 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $649.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,165,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $253,400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,675,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTD traded down $14.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,313.32. 99,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,197.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,155.23. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $661.32 and a 1-year high of $1,339.38. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

