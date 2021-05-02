MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $49.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MGM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

