MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $53.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In related news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

