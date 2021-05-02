Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microbot Medical stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.70% of Microbot Medical worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $7.45. 73,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,941. Microbot Medical has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

