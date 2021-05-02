Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,796 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $252.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

