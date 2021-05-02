MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 60.6% in April

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,000 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the March 31st total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ YGMZ opened at $4.69 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

