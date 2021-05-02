MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $548.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.60. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.00 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 95.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

