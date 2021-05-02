MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.94. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

