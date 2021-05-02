MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.74. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.