MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 283 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $131.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.77. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

