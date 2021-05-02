MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

MNSO stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.63.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

