Miramar Capital LLC Purchases 104,503 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1,311.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,503 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.6% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 14,912,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,062,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $232.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

