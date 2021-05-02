Miramar Capital LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Miramar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,203,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,212,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

