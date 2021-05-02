Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $346.18 or 0.00602598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $36.30 million and approximately $41,247.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00287557 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.49 or 0.01142772 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00719927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,400.26 or 0.99918049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 104,861 coins. The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.