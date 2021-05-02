Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Reaches $35.98 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for about $24.80 or 0.00043157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $35.98 million and $41,611.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00063901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.08 or 0.00285593 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.77 or 0.01143125 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00026290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00720131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.85 or 1.00431812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,451,054 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars.

