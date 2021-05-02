Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 331.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 380 ($4.96).

A number of brokerages have commented on MAB. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Over the last three months, insiders bought 118 shares of company stock valued at $37,719.

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 315.40 ($4.12) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 264.21. Mitchells & Butlers has a twelve month low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

